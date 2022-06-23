Sumitomo Chemical (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $19.30

Shares of Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.30 and last traded at $19.56, with a volume of 31571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.58.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.87.

About Sumitomo Chemical (OTCMKTS:SOMMY)

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited engages in the petrochemicals and plastics, energy and functional materials, IT-related chemicals, health and crop sciences, pharmaceuticals, and other businesses worldwide. Its Petrochemicals & Plastics segment offers synthetic resins, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, and polymethyl methacrylate resins; raw materials for synthetic fibers; and various industrial chemicals.

