Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $26.14

Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.14 and last traded at $26.14, with a volume of 2338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.75.

The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 4.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.51 and a 200-day moving average of $34.28.

Get Sumco alerts:

Sumco Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SUOPY)

Sumco Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry primarily in Japan, North America, Asia, and Europe. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sumco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.