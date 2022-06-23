Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $26.14

Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.14 and last traded at $26.14, with a volume of 2338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.75.
The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 4.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.51 and a 200-day moving average of $34.28.
Sumco Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SUOPY)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sumco (SUOPY)
- It’s A Comfortable Time To Buy Steelcase
- Worthington Posts Strong Results, But Earnings Fall On One-Off Adjustments
- A Tasty Entry Point Into Darden Restaurants International
- NXP Semiconductors: Strong Earnings & New Microcontrollers for Electric Vehicles
- Lithium Stocks Are Offering Unprecedented Opportunity To Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Sumco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.