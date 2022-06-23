Splintershards (SPS) Trading 0.9% Lower Over Last Week

Splintershards (SPS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. One Splintershards coin can now be bought for about $0.0550 or 0.00000265 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Splintershards has a total market cap of $40.60 million and $588,808.00 worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Splintershards has traded down 0.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Splintershards

Splintershards (CRYPTO:SPS) is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 825,927,282 coins and its circulating supply is 738,447,197 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

Splintershards Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splintershards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Splintershards should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Splintershards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

