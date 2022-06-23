SORA (XOR) Price Reaches $8.16 on Exchanges

SORA (XOR) traded up 10.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. In the last seven days, SORA has traded 10.5% higher against the dollar. SORA has a market capitalization of $5.49 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of SORA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SORA coin can now be purchased for approximately $8.16 or 0.00038816 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SORA Profile

XOR is a coin. SORA’s total supply is 406,855 coins and its circulating supply is 673,645 coins. SORA’s official Twitter account is @sora_xor and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SORA is https://reddit.com/r/SORA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SORA is sora.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Sora Ecosystem, a decentralized autonomous economy that works for all. Within the Sora App, users can send and receive Sora XOR tokens, build reputation points, and earn XOR by voting on projects curated by Sora. “

Buying and Selling SORA

