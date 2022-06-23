Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $13.51

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.51 and last traded at $13.68, with a volume of 56123 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.94.

SDXAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Sodexo from €100.00 ($105.26) to €93.00 ($97.89) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Sodexo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. HSBC raised shares of Sodexo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sodexo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Sodexo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €95.00 ($100.00) target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sodexo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Get Sodexo alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.89 and its 200-day moving average is $16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It provides various on-site services, including business and administration, which covers corporate, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other customers; healthcare and seniors; and education services comprising schools and universities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sodexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sodexo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.