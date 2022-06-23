Sky Investment Group LLC Reduces Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Sky Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,141,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,153,944,000 after acquiring an additional 34,503 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,239,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,705,000 after purchasing an additional 556,376 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,166,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,522,000 after acquiring an additional 210,504 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,955,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,968,000 after purchasing an additional 43,958 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,962,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,694,000 after buying an additional 129,389 shares during the period.

Shares of IJH stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $223.31. 89,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,764,009. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $245.89 and its 200-day moving average is $260.58. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $218.00 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

