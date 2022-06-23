Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Shell (SHEL)

Shell (LON: SHEL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 6/21/2022 – Shell was given a new GBX 3,000 ($36.75) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
- 6/13/2022 – Shell was given a new GBX 2,850 ($34.91) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 6/13/2022 – Shell was given a new GBX 2,975 ($36.44) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
- 6/10/2022 – Shell was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating.
- 6/9/2022 – Shell was given a new GBX 3,000 ($36.75) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
- 6/7/2022 – Shell was given a new GBX 3,000 ($36.75) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
- 6/1/2022 – Shell was given a new GBX 3,000 ($36.75) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
- 5/26/2022 – Shell had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 2,850 ($34.91) price target on the stock.
- 5/26/2022 – Shell had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 3,000 ($36.75) price target on the stock.
- 5/26/2022 – Shell was given a new GBX 2,600 ($31.85) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
- 5/11/2022 – Shell had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 2,860 ($35.03) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 2,570 ($31.48).
- 5/11/2022 – Shell had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 2,750 ($33.68) to GBX 3,000 ($36.75). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/11/2022 – Shell had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,375 ($29.09) to GBX 2,750 ($33.68). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/6/2022 – Shell had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 5/6/2022 – Shell had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a GBX 2,045 ($25.05) price target on the stock.
- 5/6/2022 – Shell had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 2,551 ($31.25) price target on the stock.
- 5/5/2022 – Shell had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 3,000 ($36.75) price target on the stock.
- 5/5/2022 – Shell had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 2,850 ($34.91) price target on the stock.
- 5/3/2022 – Shell had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 2,750 ($33.68) price target on the stock.
- 4/27/2022 – Shell was given a new GBX 2,450 ($30.01) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
Shares of SHEL stock traded down GBX 26.38 ($0.32) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 2,049.63 ($25.11). The stock had a trading volume of 13,014,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,291,916. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,269.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.93. Shell plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,459.24 ($30.12). The firm has a market capitalization of £152.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous dividend of $0.24. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 0.39%.
