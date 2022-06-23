Raze Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $759,352.00 (RAZE)

Raze Network (RAZE) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 23rd. Raze Network has a market capitalization of $759,352.00 and approximately $1.81 million worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Raze Network has traded 16.2% higher against the US dollar. One Raze Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Raze Network alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00111314 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004731 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.14 or 0.00417259 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00075495 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00013681 BTC.

Raze Network Profile

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 118,690,910 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Buying and Selling Raze Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raze Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raze Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raze Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raze Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.