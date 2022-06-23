QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350,003 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 27,913 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $53,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QCOM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,379,537 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $14,881,876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319,939 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,174,315 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $8,992,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553,359 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,174,284 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,689,271,000 after buying an additional 1,934,339 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,698,509 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,410,285,000 after buying an additional 265,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $2,266,923,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.48.

QUALCOMM stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $121.66. 143,866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,705,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.20. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $118.36 and a 52-week high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.71%.

About QUALCOMM (Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.