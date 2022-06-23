Payden & Rygel Has $1.67 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Payden & Rygel cut its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,660 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $3,107,220,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,732,927,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $574,844,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Mastercard by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,528,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,766,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,587,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,007,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.74, for a total transaction of $34,847,283.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,841,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,033,167,903.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 327,543 shares of company stock valued at $108,482,025 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $318.34. 10,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,734,079. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $344.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $353.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $303.65 and a twelve month high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.40%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $360.00 to $357.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $422.94.

About Mastercard (Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.