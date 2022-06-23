Nestree (EGG) Price Down 11.6% This Week

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. One Nestree coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges. Nestree has a total market capitalization of $30.36 million and $1.49 million worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nestree has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004832 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,821.00 or 1.00116843 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00039024 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004809 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00024733 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004804 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Nestree Profile

EGG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 2,609,880,474 coins. The official website for Nestree is www.nestree.io . Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nestree’s official message board is medium.com/nestree

Nestree Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nestree should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nestree using one of the exchanges listed above.

