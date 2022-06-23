Neil Gagnon Acquires 22,538 Shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) Stock

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) major shareholder Neil Gagnon acquired 22,538 shares of SecureWorks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $239,578.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 590,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,279,459.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Neil Gagnon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 16th, Neil Gagnon acquired 33,080 shares of SecureWorks stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.43 per share, with a total value of $311,944.40.

Shares of NASDAQ SCWX traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.70. The stock had a trading volume of 129,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,829. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.33. The company has a market cap of $992.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.58 and a beta of 1.00. SecureWorks Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.26 and a twelve month high of $26.89.

SecureWorks ( NASDAQ:SCWX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $121.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.90 million. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 10.64%. SecureWorks’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that SecureWorks Corp. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCWX. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SecureWorks during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in SecureWorks during the first quarter worth $127,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in SecureWorks during the first quarter worth $145,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in SecureWorks during the first quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in SecureWorks during the first quarter worth $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.87% of the company’s stock.

SCWX has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on SecureWorks from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on SecureWorks from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on SecureWorks from $19.50 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on SecureWorks in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.80.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

