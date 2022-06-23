Morpheus Labs (MITX) Trading 6.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Morpheus Labs (MITX) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. One Morpheus Labs coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Morpheus Labs has a market cap of $4.30 million and $49,142.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Morpheus Labs has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Morpheus Labs

MITX is a coin. It was first traded on February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 705,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 489,999,999 coins. Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Morpheus Labs’ official website is morpheuslabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Morpheus Infrastructure Platform is focused on building adaptable blockchain technologies for companies looking into various possible use cases. The Morpheus platform allows you to choose the programing language and blockchain runtimes and provides an interface for users to experiment with blockchain technologies and create applications. Morpheus Infrastructure Token (MITX) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

