Monero Classic Reaches Market Capitalization of $373,427.42 (XMC)

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 77% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. One Monero Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0195 or 0.00000094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded 89.5% lower against the US dollar. Monero Classic has a market capitalization of $373,427.42 and $680.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $120.44 or 0.00580000 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000230 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001199 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Monero Classic Coin Profile

XMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

