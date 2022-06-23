Mirror Protocol Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $11.37 Million (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (MIR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. During the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar. One Mirror Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000852 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirror Protocol has a market cap of $13.95 million and $11.37 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004746 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00110152 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $83.41 or 0.00396149 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00075198 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002270 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00013759 BTC.

About Mirror Protocol

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . The official website for Mirror Protocol is eth.mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Buying and Selling Mirror Protocol

