Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Acquired by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 44.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,350 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,345 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of META. Autus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 643 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.8% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,327,429.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,160.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $111,345.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,368,915.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,698 shares of company stock valued at $9,181,081 in the last ninety days. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $156.26. 351,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,425,784. The firm has a market cap of $422.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.46. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.44 and a 1 year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.87.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

