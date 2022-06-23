Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Acquires 78,081 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,079,587 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,081 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up 1.3% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned 0.09% of PayPal worth $124,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 203.6% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $173.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.71.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $73.29. 150,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,694,280. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.65 and its 200-day moving average is $122.52. The firm has a market cap of $84.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.40. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.47 and a twelve month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

