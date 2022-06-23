Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.02

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.02 and last traded at $5.09, with a volume of 200478 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.14.

Separately, UBS Group cut Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima alerts:

The company has a market cap of $595.94 million, a PE ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.73 and a 200-day moving average of $5.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 2.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 126,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 5,518 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 23.0% during the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 3.3% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 327,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 18.42% of the company’s stock.

About Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA)

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Rail Services; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.