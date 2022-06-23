Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.02

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.02 and last traded at $5.09, with a volume of 200478 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.14.
Separately, UBS Group cut Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.
The company has a market cap of $595.94 million, a PE ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.73 and a 200-day moving average of $5.94.
About Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA)
Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Rail Services; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (LOMA)
- It’s A Comfortable Time To Buy Steelcase
- Worthington Posts Strong Results, But Earnings Fall On One-Off Adjustments
- A Tasty Entry Point Into Darden Restaurants International
- NXP Semiconductors: Strong Earnings & New Microcontrollers for Electric Vehicles
- Lithium Stocks Are Offering Unprecedented Opportunity To Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.