Kusama 24 Hour Volume Reaches $29.82 Million (KSM)

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. One Kusama coin can now be purchased for about $53.81 or 0.00258730 BTC on major exchanges. Kusama has a total market cap of $455.75 million and $29.82 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kusama has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004805 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00109436 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 52.7% against the dollar and now trades at $82.66 or 0.00397473 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00076141 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002290 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00013958 BTC.

Kusama Profile

Kusama’s launch date was August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kusama is kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Buying and Selling Kusama

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kusama should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

