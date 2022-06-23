Klaytn Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $33.54 Million (KLAY)

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. In the last seven days, Klaytn has traded up 2% against the US dollar. One Klaytn coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001171 BTC on exchanges. Klaytn has a market capitalization of $706.45 million and $33.54 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Klaytn alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004765 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00108764 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82.90 or 0.00395334 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00075619 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00013908 BTC.

Klaytn Coin Profile

Klaytn’s genesis date was October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,782,297,981 coins and its circulating supply is 2,877,910,348 coins. The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.com . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . Klaytn’s official message board is medium.com/klaytn

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Klaytn Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klaytn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klaytn using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Klaytn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klaytn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.