Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,471 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 816 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up 1.9% of Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $8,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UNP traded up $0.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $209.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,526,719. The company has a fifty day moving average of $225.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.01. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $195.68 and a twelve month high of $278.94. The company has a market cap of $131.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.43%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNP. UBS Group lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $283.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $271.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.23.

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

