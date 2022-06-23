JulSwap (JULD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.77 Million

JulSwap (JULD) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. JulSwap has a market cap of $1.77 million and approximately $385,939.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, JulSwap has traded up 16.9% against the U.S. dollar. One JulSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JulSwap Coin Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 592,166,802 coins. JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap . The official website for JulSwap is julswap.com . JulSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

Buying and Selling JulSwap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JulSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JulSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

