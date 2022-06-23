JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Target Price to SEK 255

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 260 to SEK 255 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Essity AB (publ) from SEK 305 to SEK 300 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. HSBC raised shares of Essity AB (publ) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Essity AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Essity AB (publ) from SEK 268 to SEK 236 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Essity AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.50.

Get Essity AB (publ) alerts:

OTCMKTS:ETTYF remained flat at $$26.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Essity AB has a 52-week low of $23.25 and a 52-week high of $33.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.13.

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells hygiene and health products and services worldwide. It offers health and medical products, including incontinence products, wound care, compression therapy, orthopedics, skincare products, and digital solutions with sensor technology. It operates in Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, Professional Hygiene, and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Essity AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essity AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.