JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Target Price to €10.50

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €11.00 ($11.58) to €10.50 ($11.05) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of Crédit Agricole from €15.20 ($16.00) to €14.00 ($14.74) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Crédit Agricole from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Crédit Agricole in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Crédit Agricole from €13.40 ($14.11) to €12.40 ($13.05) in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.69.

Shares of CRARY stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.83. 414,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,291. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.29 and a 200 day moving average of $6.25. Crédit Agricole has a 52-week low of $4.49 and a 52-week high of $8.07. The company has a market cap of $29.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.78.

Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through Asset Gathering; Large Customers; Specialised Financial Services; French Retail Banking – LCL; and International Retail Banking. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.

