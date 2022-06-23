JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Major Shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management Acquires 121,815 Shares

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 121,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,683,483.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,268,303 shares in the company, valued at $155,727,947.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Turtle Creek Asset Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 21st, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 50,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.15 per share, for a total transaction of $657,500.00.

On Monday, April 11th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 50,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,022,500.00.

On Friday, April 8th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 149,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.90 per share, for a total transaction of $2,965,100.00.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 225,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.22 per share, for a total transaction of $4,324,500.00.

On Monday, April 4th, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 100,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.41 per share, for a total transaction of $2,041,000.00.

On Thursday, March 31st, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 140,290 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.88 per share, for a total transaction of $2,929,255.20.

On Tuesday, March 29th, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 85,734 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,961,593.92.

On Friday, March 25th, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 245,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.89 per share, for a total transaction of $5,363,050.00.

Shares of NYSE:JELD traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.27. 1,821,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 906,487. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 2.17. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.12 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89.

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 2.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JELD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on JELD-WEN from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on JELD-WEN from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their target price on JELD-WEN from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 32,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

