ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $53.34

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $53.34 and last traded at $53.34, with a volume of 65371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.35.

Separately, Mizuho upgraded shares of ITOCHU from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

Get ITOCHU alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.17. The stock has a market cap of $42.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.49.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of ITOCHU by 111.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX bought a new position in shares of ITOCHU during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of ITOCHU by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 263,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,204,000 after acquiring an additional 43,000 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ITOCHU by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 485,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,893,000 after acquiring an additional 79,172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

ITOCHU Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ITOCY)

ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells fiber and garment materials, textiles fabrics, apparel, and industrial materials; and imports lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ITOCHU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITOCHU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.