ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $53.34

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $53.34 and last traded at $53.34, with a volume of 65371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.35.
Separately, Mizuho upgraded shares of ITOCHU from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.17. The stock has a market cap of $42.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.49.
ITOCHU Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ITOCY)
ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells fiber and garment materials, textiles fabrics, apparel, and industrial materials; and imports lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.
