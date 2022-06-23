Italgas (OTCMKTS:ITGGF) Price Target Cut to €5.40

Italgas (OTCMKTS:ITGGF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Barclays from €5.90 ($6.21) to €5.40 ($5.68) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Italgas from €6.20 ($6.53) to €6.30 ($6.63) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

Shares of ITGGF remained flat at $$6.50 during midday trading on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.45. Italgas has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $6.50.

Italgas S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of natural gas in Italy. It is involved in the transportation of gas through local pipeline networks from the delivery points at the reduction and measurement stations interconnected with the transport networks to the points of final delivery to households, enterprises, etc.

