iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Sandbox Financial Partners LLC

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,187,247,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,521,726,000 after acquiring an additional 6,052,912 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10,280.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,033,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003,860 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,863,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,382,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,020,759,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $2.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $378.88. 462,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,788,182. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $407.58 and its 200 day moving average is $436.83. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $364.03 and a 12 month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

