iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF (TSE:XMU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF (TSE:XMU – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 24th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.191 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

XMU stock traded up C$0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$61.20. 860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,805. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$62.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$64.61. iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF has a 12-month low of C$58.09 and a 12-month high of C$70.23.

