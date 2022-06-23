iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF (XEU) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 24th

iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF (TSE:XEU – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, June 24th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.465 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th.

TSE:XEU traded down C$0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$22.72. 1,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,400. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$24.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$26.02. iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of C$22.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$28.99.

