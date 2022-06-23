Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 139,280 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,801 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTC. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 8.8% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 70,023 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,692 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 15.3% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 141,677 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,549,000 after purchasing an additional 18,829 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Intel by 6.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 562,733 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,982,000 after purchasing an additional 32,881 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 3.6% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 11,098 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 4.9% in the third quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,582 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTC stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.33. The company had a trading volume of 284,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,063,212. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.10 and a 200 day moving average of $47.39. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.60 and a fifty-two week high of $57.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th were issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.24.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

