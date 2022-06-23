Insider Buying: Zimtu Capital Corp. (CVE:ZC) Director Acquires 120,000 Shares of Stock

Zimtu Capital Corp. (CVE:ZC – Get Rating) Director David Hodge purchased 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.15 per share, with a total value of C$18,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 489,891 shares in the company, valued at C$74,953.32.

ZC stock traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,432. Zimtu Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.11 and a 12 month high of C$0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 30.14, a current ratio of 31.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.22.

Zimtu Capital Corp. is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed stage, early stage, acquisition, pre-IPO investments in private micro and small-cap resource companies. The firm invests in potash mineral properties, technology and emerging cannabis sectors. It prefers to invest in Western Canada.

