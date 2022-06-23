iMe Lab (LIME) Trading Up 9% This Week

iMe Lab (LIME) traded up 8.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. One iMe Lab coin can now be bought for about $0.0084 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, iMe Lab has traded 9% higher against the US dollar. iMe Lab has a market cap of $2.07 million and $198,122.00 worth of iMe Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get iMe Lab alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004756 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00111663 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.31 or 0.00396497 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00075809 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002273 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00013720 BTC.

About iMe Lab

iMe Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 246,569,585 coins. iMe Lab’s official Twitter account is @ImePlatform . The Reddit community for iMe Lab is https://reddit.com/r/iMeSmartPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

iMe Lab Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iMe Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iMe Lab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy iMe Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for iMe Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for iMe Lab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.