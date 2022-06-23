Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $13.31

Shares of Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.31 and last traded at $13.31, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.31.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HAYPY. Barclays decreased their price objective on Hays from GBX 205 ($2.51) to GBX 190 ($2.33) in a report on Monday, April 4th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Hays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.25.

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sectors. It also specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office support, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

