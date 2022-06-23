Graphlinq Protocol (GLQ) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $140,091.00

Graphlinq Protocol (GLQ) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. Graphlinq Protocol has a total market cap of $444,006.79 and approximately $140,091.00 worth of Graphlinq Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Graphlinq Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Graphlinq Protocol has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004827 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,697.80 or 0.94991043 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008607 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004823 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002617 BTC.

About Graphlinq Protocol

Graphlinq Protocol (GLQ) is a coin. It was first traded on March 15th, 2021. Graphlinq Protocol’s total supply is 499,999,973 coins and its circulating supply is 339,999,895 coins. Graphlinq Protocol’s official Twitter account is @graphlinq_proto

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of GraphLinq is to provide a way to interface the blockchain with any connected system as effortlessly as possible and without requiring any coding skills. The automation of decentralized DeFi data monitorization and external executions over multi-chain applications. With live plugins bound through multiple sources, fetch data and monitor them easily on Binance, Uniswap, or even a Blockchain smart-contract, without any line of code. “

Graphlinq Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphlinq Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graphlinq Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graphlinq Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

