Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) COO Christopher Michael Ryan Sells 51,049 Shares

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) COO Christopher Michael Ryan sold 51,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total transaction of $132,216.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 960,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,487,565.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Gevo stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.53. 15,159,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,029,777. The company has a quick ratio of 18.54, a current ratio of 18.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Gevo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.39 and a 12 month high of $8.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 3.19.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Gevo had a negative net margin of 7,625.77% and a negative return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Gevo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Gevo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gevo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gevo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gevo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.15% of the company’s stock.

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It operates through four segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, Renewable Natural Gas, and Net-Zero. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives.

