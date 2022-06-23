GCN Coin (GCN) Tops One Day Volume of $9.00

GCN Coin (GCN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. One GCN Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. GCN Coin has a total market capitalization of $24,230.93 and approximately $9.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GCN Coin has traded 24.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000305 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00027655 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.21 or 0.00267545 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006488 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000938 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000677 BTC.

GCN Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. The official website for GCN Coin is gcn.zone . The Reddit community for GCN Coin is https://reddit.com/r/GCNCoin . The official message board for GCN Coin is gcn-coin.proboards.com . GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GCN Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GCN Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

