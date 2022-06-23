Furucombo Market Cap Achieves $901,042.22 (COMBO)

Furucombo (COMBO) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. Furucombo has a total market cap of $901,042.22 and $300,632.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Furucombo has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Furucombo coin can currently be bought for $0.0292 or 0.00000139 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004765 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00108764 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82.90 or 0.00395334 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00075619 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00013908 BTC.

About Furucombo

Furucombo launched on December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,810,575 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Buying and Selling Furucombo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Furucombo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Furucombo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

