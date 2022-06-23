Flux (FLUX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $6.40 Million

Flux (FLUX) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. Flux has a market cap of $108.95 million and $6.40 million worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flux coin can now be bought for $0.46 or 0.00002214 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Flux has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Flux alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.78 or 0.00311946 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00081461 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00068639 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004493 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Flux Coin Profile

FLUX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 220,347,380 coins and its circulating supply is 236,937,192 coins. The official message board for Flux is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Flux is datamine.network . Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Flux Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flux using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Flux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.