Financial Planners of Cleveland Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Financial Planners of Cleveland Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Financial Planners of Cleveland Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,552,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,722,000 after purchasing an additional 12,073,555 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 64,735,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,494,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468,701 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,074,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486,189 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,083,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,112 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,873,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,336,000 after buying an additional 1,306,432 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.43. 18,122,266 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.88 and a 200 day moving average of $68.73.

