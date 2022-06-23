Falcon Project (FNT) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Falcon Project (FNT) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. During the last week, Falcon Project has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Falcon Project coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Falcon Project has a market cap of $356,003.78 and $1,024.00 worth of Falcon Project was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004765 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00108764 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82.90 or 0.00395334 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00075619 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00013908 BTC.

Falcon Project Coin Profile

Falcon Project’s total supply is 99,360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,951,280,734 coins. Falcon Project’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_SBS and its Facebook page is accessible here . Falcon Project’s official message board is medium.com/@Dmitriy_aka_Lavrus . Falcon Project’s official website is falconofficial.com

