FairGame (FAIR) Price Hits $0.0010

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. FairGame has a market cap of $974,376.38 and approximately $77,372.00 worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FairGame coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, FairGame has traded 13.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001739 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00118307 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00049845 BTC.

Giresunspor Token (GRS) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00007533 BTC.

About FairGame

FairGame is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FairGame is fair.game

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

FairGame Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FairGame should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FairGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

