Equity Distribution Acquisition (NYSE:EQD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $9.94

Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.94 and last traded at $9.93, with a volume of 51421 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.94.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average of $9.87.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition by 26.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,122,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,105,000 after acquiring an additional 237,203 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new stake in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $562,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $927,000. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition by 208.3% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 923,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,128,000 after buying an additional 623,672 shares during the period. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition by 29.0% in the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 736,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,000 after buying an additional 165,461 shares during the period. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

