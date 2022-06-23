Elementeum (ELET) Price Hits $0.0016 on Exchanges

Elementeum (ELET) traded down 56.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. One Elementeum coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Elementeum has a market capitalization of $8,391.09 and $27.00 worth of Elementeum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Elementeum has traded up 25.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004812 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00110997 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $82.83 or 0.00398903 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00076245 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002285 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00013983 BTC.

About Elementeum

Elementeum’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,223,113 coins. The Reddit community for Elementeum is /r/etherlegends and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elementeum’s official Twitter account is @etherlegends and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Elementeum is www.etherlegends.com

