Dover (NYSE:DOV) Sets New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $176.00 to $146.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Dover traded as low as $117.17 and last traded at $118.58, with a volume of 2012042 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $119.42.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on DOV. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Dover from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Dover from $194.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.67.

In other news, SVP David J. Malinas purchased 350 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $139.44 per share, with a total value of $48,804.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 2,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,623.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dover by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,895,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,650,899,000 after purchasing an additional 224,091 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Dover by 6.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,039,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,889,052,000 after purchasing an additional 731,961 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Dover by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,761,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,688,503,000 after purchasing an additional 48,340 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Dover by 1.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,304,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $675,288,000 after purchasing an additional 45,804 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dover by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,656,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $481,176,000 after purchasing an additional 121,884 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. Dover had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.04%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

