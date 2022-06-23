Dogecoin (DOGE) One Day Volume Tops $435.88 Million

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $8.49 billion and $435.88 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 16.3% higher against the US dollar. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0640 or 0.00000305 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00027655 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.21 or 0.00267545 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006488 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000938 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Dogecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

