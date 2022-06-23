DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $17.40

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.40 and last traded at $17.56, with a volume of 236751 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.61.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 178.00 to 184.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of DNB Bank ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from 203.00 to 225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 190.00 to 200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, DNB Markets cut their target price on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 248.00 to 238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DNB Bank ASA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.44.

The firm has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were paid a $0.9024 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.35%. DNB Bank ASA’s payout ratio is currently 89.01%.

About DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY)

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers personal banking products and services, including savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; pet, home and property, travel, and personal insurance products, as well as insurance products for vehicles; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury activities; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

