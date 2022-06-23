Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Sells 145 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. decreased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies accounts for approximately 1.1% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 332.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,595,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,786 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 15,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 86,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 97,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,366,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 66,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,716,000 after purchasing an additional 9,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $92.30. 83,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,336,877. The company has a market capitalization of $137.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $79.00 and a 52-week high of $106.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.01.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 78.85%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Argus raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.91.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

