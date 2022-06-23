Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Director Sells $657,200.00 in Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $657,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,420,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,917,139.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

COUR traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,411,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,308. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 1.58. Coursera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.36 and a 12-month high of $44.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.20.

Get Coursera alerts:

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $120.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.64 million. Coursera had a negative net margin of 36.84% and a negative return on equity of 22.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on COUR. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Coursera from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Coursera from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Coursera from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.75.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

About Coursera (Get Rating)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.