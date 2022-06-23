Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.99 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,456 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $2,323,746,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,301,225 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,389,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,920 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,078,322 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,643,166,000 after acquiring an additional 944,199 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $202,327,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 819,712 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $465,350,000 after acquiring an additional 294,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on COST. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective (up from $560.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $530.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $569.56.

Shares of COST stock opened at $459.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $496.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $522.53. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $390.59 and a 12 month high of $612.27. The firm has a market cap of $203.74 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.71.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 28.35%.

In related news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total value of $2,265,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,108 shares in the company, valued at $7,904,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,998 shares of company stock worth $5,278,469. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.